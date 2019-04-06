|
Journey's Jonathan Cain Giving Away New Song For Final Four
Journey star Jonathan Cain celebrate his performance of his new single "What It Takes To Win" at the NCAA Final Four Playoffs in Minneapolis by offering the track as a free download.
The song comes from his forthcoming album "More Life Jesus", which is set to hit stores on May 3rd. The new single follows the release of the the title track last month.
"More Life Jesus" was named a "hot track" on iTunes soon after release. Fans can grab the free download of "What It Takes To Win" here.
