Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery

04-06-2019
Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is currently recovering from heart valve replacement surgery, representatives for the singer confirmed to Billboard.

The publication quoted "reps for Mick Jagger" as telling them "Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."

The surgery forced the band last week to announce that they have postponed their North American No Filters tour. They said in a statement at the time that Mick had "been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Jagger added, "I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone." Read the Billboard report for more details on Mick's surgerical procedure here


