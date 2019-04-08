News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Mustaine Shares His Most Underrated Megadeth Song

04-08-2019
Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine is taking part in the 2019 Experience Hendrix tour and while promoting the trek he discussed the band's brand new compilation record.

The new collection, entitled "Warheads On Forehead", hit stores on March 22nd. MusicRadar caught up with Dave and asked him "While choosing the 35 tracks for Warheads On Forehead, which did you feel was the most underrated gem in your back catalogue?"

He responded, "I'd say Wanderlust is one of the best songs I've ever written. It's such a stretch from what we were doing before, with its usage of different instrumentation. I was visualizing something different in my mind's eye and had this end result, which I feel we nailed. I wished it would have been one of those songs serviced to those bad boys of country like Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams Jr - someone who had that metal vibe in country rock...

"There's a real story behind guitar players being gunslingers, using a lot of metaphors from one of my favorite movies, Tombstone. In my age bracket, as an American boy growing up, if you didn't see those movies or shows you can't have been watching TV. They were situational stories based on cowboy families, The High Chaparral, The Lone Ranger, all the Roy Rogers stuff. I've seen every Clint Eastwood movie. John Wayne was also one of my favorites, that's where I got a lot of bravado as a kid."


