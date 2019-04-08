Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson was named an honorary citizen of Sarajevo on Saturday, April 6th during a ceremony at city hall in the Bosnian capital.

Dickinson famously performed a concert in the embattled Sarajevo in 1994 while the city was under siege during the Bosnia civil war, which was documented in his 2016 film "Scream For Me Sarajevo".

The city council unanimously voted last year to honor Dickenson "as a foreign citizen, contributed significantly to the development and affirmation of Sarajevo, as well as to the relations among people based on solidarity, democracy and human rights" on Sarajevo Day, which fell on Saturday.

British Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Matt Field tweeted, "In a moving and personal ceremony, this morning I saw #BruceDickinson receive his honorary citizen award from Sarajevo city.

"To learn about his '94 concert during the siege, and why he is still so important to people here, watch the brilliant documentary #ScreamForMeSarajevo."

Watch a local news broadcast of the ceremony here.





