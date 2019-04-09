News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video For Rarity From Tour Finale

04-09-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of their rarely-performed 1983 track, "Phantom Lord", from the finale of their North American arena tour on March 13 in Grand Rapids, MI.

The track originally appeared on the band's album debut, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't hit the US Billboard 200 chart until three years after its release, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

The recent event marked Metallica's first show in Grand Rapids in 10 years, and only their fourth concert appearance ever in the city

Launched in the fall of 2016 in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", the trek has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide to date. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


