Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Up Following Heart Surgery

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared his first update with fans on his status following heart surgery in a New York hospital on April 4.

The 75-year-old rocker, who had a procedure done to replace a valve in his heart, is currently resting and expected to make a full recovery. "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," Jagger shared on social media, "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

The singer's health issue led to the postponement of the band's 2019 No Filter tour of North America, which was set to begin later this month in Miami Gardens, FL. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Babylon Concert Package

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Announce 'Honk' Collection

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Rolling Stones Recruit Zac Brown Band For Stadium Show

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



