Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor makes a special guest appearance on Falling In Reverse brand new single "Drugs" and the band released a video for the track today featuring "two special cameos".

The new track is the conclusion of Falling In Reverses new singles triology and follows the previous songs "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." The new video can be streamed here.

The new release comes as the band prepares to launch a North American headline tour later this month that will feature support from Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, and New Years Day. See the dates below:

Falling In Reverse Tour Dates:

4/20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

4/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4/26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*

4/27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm*

4/28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

5/1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5/5 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

5/8 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

5/10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

5/11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5/12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

5/14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

5/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5/17 - Boise, ID - Revolution

5/18 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre

5/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

5/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5/22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

*No Ice Nine Kills





Related Stories

Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video

Falling In Reverse Release 'Coming Home' Video

Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Talks Intensely Personal 'Coming Home'

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

More Falling In Reverse News

Share this article



