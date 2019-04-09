|
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single
04-09-2019
Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor makes a special guest appearance on Falling In Reverse brand new single "Drugs" and the band released a video for the track today featuring "two special cameos".
The new track is the conclusion of Falling In Reverses new singles triology and follows the previous songs "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." The new video can be streamed here.
The new release comes as the band prepares to launch a North American headline tour later this month that will feature support from Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, and New Years Day. See the dates below:
Falling In Reverse Tour Dates:
