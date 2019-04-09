News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

04-09-2019
Falling In Reverse

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor makes a special guest appearance on Falling In Reverse brand new single "Drugs" and the band released a video for the track today featuring "two special cameos".

The new track is the conclusion of Falling In Reverses new singles triology and follows the previous songs "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." The new video can be streamed here.

The new release comes as the band prepares to launch a North American headline tour later this month that will feature support from Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes to New, and New Years Day. See the dates below:

Falling In Reverse Tour Dates:
4/20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
4/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4/23 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
4/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
4/26 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*
4/27 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm*
4/28 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
4/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
5/1 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
5/3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
5/4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5/5 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
5/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
5/8 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
5/10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
5/11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
5/12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
5/14 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
5/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
5/17 - Boise, ID - Revolution
5/18 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theatre
5/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
5/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
5/22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
5/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
*No Ice Nine Kills


Related Stories


Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video

Falling In Reverse Release 'Coming Home' Video

Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Talks Intensely Personal 'Coming Home'

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

More Falling In Reverse News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work- Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam- Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast- more

Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup- Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show

Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness

Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Up Following Heart Surgery

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour

Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour

Metallica Share Live Video For Rarity From Tour Finale

The Raconteurs Announce North American Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert Headling Down Under

Kansas Add Third Leg To Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour

Singled Out: Dave Bickler (Survivor)

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Making New Day Of Errors Music

Ace Frehley's Comet Members Reunite In New Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.