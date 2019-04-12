|
Black Sabbath To Be Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are among the acts set to be honored with their Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award during a special May 11th event in Los Angeles.
The Recording Academy will recognize its 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients with "Grammy Salute To Music Legends," an awards ceremony and live tribute concert at the city's Dolby Theatre.
Joining Black Sabbath as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees are George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias, Sam & Dave, and Dionne Warwick.
The honor recognizes performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.
"From their power riffs to their dark, gothic imagery," says The Recording Academy, "Black Sabbath arguably invented the heavy metal signposts and influenced every heavy rock band that followed." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
