Europe Release 'Turn To Dust' Video

04-12-2019
Europe

Veteran melodic rockers Europe have released a new music video for their track "Turn To Dust". The song comes from the band's late 2017 album "Walk The Earth".

The new visual was directed by Craig Hooper, who had this to say, "A video like this is a very difficult thing to get right. The song is layered with emotion and meaning and to capture that in images is tricky to say the least. The band decided the only way to do the song justice was through animation, where images are limited only by your imagination and together we roughed out a treatment. I then took that to Pete Rogers and Helen Pooler at Bait Studio in Cardiff, Wales, who are amongst the best in the world at this kind of thing and we'd already worked with them before for a video for Deep Purple.

"They brought on board artist Matt Rooke, who immediately 'got it,' and between them they gave life to these ideas and images. It wasn't until the final frame was finished that we saw we had produced something special, something that I hope does a good enough job of representing such an amazing and heartfelt song. That's up to viewers to decide."

Frontman Joey Tempest added, "This song idea has been brewing for over ten years. When recording our latest album, WALK THE EARTH, in Abbey Road Studios, the inspiration finally kicked in to finish it. Originally an idea and labour of love of our keyboards player Mic Michaeli, the video was meant to touch on emotions and observations related to the Life and Death of your near and dear ones, the circle of life if you will, but it turned out to be much more than that as it follows the dramatic journey of the character taken from the artwork on our album cover.

"Working with Craig Hooper and his animation team was a real pleasure, and after seeing their work on Deep Purple's 'The Surprising', we knew we were dealing with true visionaries. We're very proud of the result, especially since it's our first ever animated video." Watch the video here.


Europe Release 'Turn To Dust' Video

