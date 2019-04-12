News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion

04-12-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses former manager Alan Niven says that he would bet that original guitarist Izzy Stradlin will reunite with the band at their upcoming Louder Than Life Festival appearance.

The current reunited lineup of the band, featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, were recently announced as a headliner of the annual music festival in Louisville, Kentucky and Niven, who managed the band during their early success believes that the reunion may expand further at the event.

Niven was asked about the possibility on the popular show Rock Talk with Mitch Lafon and he said (via Ultimate Guitar), "I'm not a betting man - I think gambling is the most ridiculous human occupation of all, but I would bet and I would gamble on this one.

"I would lay dollars to doughnuts that it's gonna be a genuine reunion and that they're hoping to get Izzy on stage, not just for a soundcheck, but for performance.

"And I think it's very much a, 'Let's see how it goes, let's see if Izzy's comfortable, and let's prep up for the next year.' I would definitely put five dollars that Izzy's going to be there."

He also said, "I would be amongst the unsurprised if it turned out to be a genuine reunion of some sorts." Fans will find out if he is right in late September when the festival takes place.


