Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has released a lyric video for his new song "Why I Dream." The track is the latest revealed from his new solo album "Wired For Madness", which hits stores this Friday, April 19th.

Rudess had this to say about the new song, "Trust the cards if you dare... guitarist Vinnie Moore and I trade burning leads in Why I Dream, the lyric video release from my upcoming solo album.

"Wired For Madness serves up a full range of my styles and influences. In Why I Dream, you get a blend of prog rock and fusion with tinges of musical theatre. Enjoy!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces KeyFest Event

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

More Jordan Rudess News

Share this article



