Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song

04-14-2019
Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has released a lyric video for his new song "Why I Dream." The track is the latest revealed from his new solo album "Wired For Madness", which hits stores this Friday, April 19th.

Rudess had this to say about the new song, "Trust the cards if you dare... guitarist Vinnie Moore and I trade burning leads in Why I Dream, the lyric video release from my upcoming solo album.

"Wired For Madness serves up a full range of my styles and influences. In Why I Dream, you get a blend of prog rock and fusion with tinges of musical theatre. Enjoy!" Watch the video here.


