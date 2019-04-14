News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

04-14-2019
Guns N' Roses

Axl Rose proposed that Guns N' Roses play Soundgarden's hit song "Blackhole Sun" just hours before the news broke about the tragic death of Chris Cornell, according to Duff McKagan.

The GNR bassist revealed the story during a special appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to discuss his upcoming solo album "Tenderness" along with the album's producer Shooter Jennings.

Duff spoke about how one of the song's on the record, called "Feeling", was inspired by the death of Cornell, McKagan's former Velvet Revolver bandmate Scott Weiland, Prince and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington.

According to Des Moines Classic Rock radio Station 95KGGO, while discussing how those artists inspired the songs, Duff said, "Then Chris [Cornell]. Susan [Duff's wife] and Susan Silver [Cornell's first wife] were pregnant at the same time.

"They had [their daughters] two weeks apart, and we hung out with them and our babies. That's just real-life sh*t, and then Chris going... the f***ing weird thing about that is, that night, about 8 o'clock at night, Axl came into rehearsal and said, 'Let's do 'Black Hole Sun'. Let's try that song.' We rehearsed until 12:30 that night. I got home, and Richard Fortus texted me - 'Chris is dead.'


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death- UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73- Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon- Queen- more

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show- Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch- Steve Perry- more

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song- more

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Tops $900 Million

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Announce Retirement

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song

Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

Buck Owens Early 1970s Singles In New Collection

Singled Out: Echo 2 Locate's High

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch

Steve Perry Goes Behind The Scenes Of First Video In 25 Years

The Raconteurs Streaming Another New Song

Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online

Thank You Scientist Release Solar Powered Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.