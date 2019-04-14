Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

Axl Rose proposed that Guns N' Roses play Soundgarden's hit song "Blackhole Sun" just hours before the news broke about the tragic death of Chris Cornell, according to Duff McKagan.

The GNR bassist revealed the story during a special appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to discuss his upcoming solo album "Tenderness" along with the album's producer Shooter Jennings.

Duff spoke about how one of the song's on the record, called "Feeling", was inspired by the death of Cornell, McKagan's former Velvet Revolver bandmate Scott Weiland, Prince and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington.

According to Des Moines Classic Rock radio Station 95KGGO, while discussing how those artists inspired the songs, Duff said, "Then Chris [Cornell]. Susan [Duff's wife] and Susan Silver [Cornell's first wife] were pregnant at the same time.

"They had [their daughters] two weeks apart, and we hung out with them and our babies. That's just real-life sh*t, and then Chris going... the f***ing weird thing about that is, that night, about 8 o'clock at night, Axl came into rehearsal and said, 'Let's do 'Black Hole Sun'. Let's try that song.' We rehearsed until 12:30 that night. I got home, and Richard Fortus texted me - 'Chris is dead.'





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



