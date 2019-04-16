Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a cancer benefit show in New York City on April 13th, and video from the event is streaming online.

Rolling Stone reports the New Jersey rocker joined Danny Clinch's Tangiers Blues Band for a pair of songs at the annual Kristen Ann Carr Benefit, which took place at New York's Tribeca Grill; they played the 1950s classic, "Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu", and the 1940s blues standard "Down The Road A Piece."

Named after the late daughter of Springsteen's co-manager Barbara Carr, The Kristen Ann Carr Benefit - which raises money to fight sarcoma cancers - honors a different person each year who has aided in their cause.

This year the organization shined the spotlight on New Jersey photographer and filmmaker Danny Clinch, who has worked with Springsteen through the years, among others. See video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run Album Gets Unusual Makeover

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Album and E Street Band Tour

Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article



