Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

04-16-2019
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a cancer benefit show in New York City on April 13th, and video from the event is streaming online.

Rolling Stone reports the New Jersey rocker joined Danny Clinch's Tangiers Blues Band for a pair of songs at the annual Kristen Ann Carr Benefit, which took place at New York's Tribeca Grill; they played the 1950s classic, "Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu", and the 1940s blues standard "Down The Road A Piece."

Named after the late daughter of Springsteen's co-manager Barbara Carr, The Kristen Ann Carr Benefit - which raises money to fight sarcoma cancers - honors a different person each year who has aided in their cause.

This year the organization shined the spotlight on New Jersey photographer and filmmaker Danny Clinch, who has worked with Springsteen through the years, among others. See video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


