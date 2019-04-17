Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

(hennemusic) Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is sharing an update on plans for the band's sixteenth album and the time frame that fans may expect the record to hit stores.

The group, who began work on the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" last November, were originally aiming for a 2019 release but the bassist says fans may need to wait a little longer for the project.

"We were obviously planning to do the Ozzy / Megadeth tour, and now that that's been pushed back to next year," Ellefson tells WRIF Detroit's Meltdown, "in a way, probably opens up a perfect window for us to really get in now [and focus on the new album]. All things happen for a reason, so I think on the Megadeth schedule, it's probably maybe good timing, actually, to just go right in, and we're gonna definitely be really hunkering down now to get that going. Because we have some of our own shows in August that have been on the books - there's actually a few more coming in now - there's Rock In Rio, and that's early October, and then there's the MegaCruise."

"As much as we were hoping to have a record out this year," he continued, "looking at how the 'Dystopia' timeline was where we were working on it early in 2015, we started doing some shows later that year, we put out a heavy track, 'Fatal Illusion', and then the record dropped in early 2016.

"So, in this case, sometime probably early 2020 is my thought that that's probably when the record will be ready to come out." Listen to the interview here.

