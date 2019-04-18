|
Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced
04-18-2019
Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a tour that will also include Clutch, along with Hatebreed on most dates.
Amigo The Devil and Russ Rankin of Good Riddance have also been invited to join the trek on select dates. The tour will be kicking off on September 20th in Springfield, Ma.
Hatebreed won't be at the stops in Detroit, St. Paul, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle. Clutch is also setting out the Las Vegas show. Amigo The Devil will be part of the trek on of the dates through October 6th in Salt Lake City with Russ Rankin of Good Riddance taking over on October 8th in Los Angeles. See the dates below:
