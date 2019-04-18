News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

04-18-2019
Dropkick Murphys

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a tour that will also include Clutch, along with Hatebreed on most dates.

Amigo The Devil and Russ Rankin of Good Riddance have also been invited to join the trek on select dates. The tour will be kicking off on September 20th in Springfield, Ma.

Hatebreed won't be at the stops in Detroit, St. Paul, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle. Clutch is also setting out the Las Vegas show. Amigo The Devil will be part of the trek on of the dates through October 6th in Salt Lake City with Russ Rankin of Good Riddance taking over on October 8th in Los Angeles. See the dates below:

Fri. 9/20 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center
Sat. 9/21 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena
Tue. 9/24 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
Wed. 9/25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (No Hatebreed)
Thu. 9/26 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Sun. 9/29 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (No Hatebreed)
Mon. 9/30 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
Tue. 10/1 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live (No Hatebreed)
Thu. 10/3 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center of the Arts Amphitheatre
Sat. 10/5 - Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center (No Hatebreed)
Sun. 10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Tue. 10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Wed. 10/9 - San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park
Sat. 10/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (No Clutch or Hatebreed)
Mon. 10/14 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Tue. 10/15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater (No Hatebreed)


