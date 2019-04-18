Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a tour that will also include Clutch, along with Hatebreed on most dates.

Amigo The Devil and Russ Rankin of Good Riddance have also been invited to join the trek on select dates. The tour will be kicking off on September 20th in Springfield, Ma.

Hatebreed won't be at the stops in Detroit, St. Paul, Charlotte, Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle. Clutch is also setting out the Las Vegas show. Amigo The Devil will be part of the trek on of the dates through October 6th in Salt Lake City with Russ Rankin of Good Riddance taking over on October 8th in Los Angeles. See the dates below:



Fri. 9/20 - Springfield, MA - MassMutual Center

Sat. 9/21 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena

Tue. 9/24 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed. 9/25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (No Hatebreed)

Thu. 9/26 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Sun. 9/29 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (No Hatebreed)

Mon. 9/30 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Tue. 10/1 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live (No Hatebreed)

Thu. 10/3 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center of the Arts Amphitheatre

Sat. 10/5 - Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center (No Hatebreed)

Sun. 10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Tue. 10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Wed. 10/9 - San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park

Sat. 10/12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (No Clutch or Hatebreed)

Mon. 10/14 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Tue. 10/15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater (No Hatebreed)





