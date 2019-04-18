News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rival Sons Release 'Too Bad' Video

04-18-2019
Rival Sons

So Cal retro rockers Rival Sons have released a brand new music video for their track "Too Bad". The song comes from their latest album "Feral Roots".

The new promo clip can be streamed here. Frontman Jay Buchanan had this to say about the album, "The primal intensity of Feral Roots reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album.

"With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, Feral Roots ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form."

Fans can catch the band currently on their very first full-fledged North American headline tour. See the dates below:

APRIL
18 - Boston, MA - Royale Night Club SOLD OUT
19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues SOLD OUT
27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

MAY
2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
3 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT
4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre SOLD OUT
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT

JUNE
14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
16 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge

AUGUST
17 - Watkins Glen, NY - Woodstock 50


