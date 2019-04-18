Rival Sons Release 'Too Bad' Video

So Cal retro rockers Rival Sons have released a brand new music video for their track "Too Bad". The song comes from their latest album "Feral Roots".

The new promo clip can be streamed here. Frontman Jay Buchanan had this to say about the album, "The primal intensity of Feral Roots reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album.

"With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, Feral Roots ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form."



Fans can catch the band currently on their very first full-fledged North American headline tour. See the dates below:



APRIL

18 - Boston, MA - Royale Night Club SOLD OUT

19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues SOLD OUT

27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room



MAY

2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT

3 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT

4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre SOLD OUT

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT



JUNE

14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

16 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge



AUGUST

17 - Watkins Glen, NY - Woodstock 50





