Rival Sons Release 'Too Bad' Video
04-18-2019
So Cal retro rockers Rival Sons have released a brand new music video for their track "Too Bad". The song comes from their latest album "Feral Roots".
The new promo clip can be streamed here. Frontman Jay Buchanan had this to say about the album, "The primal intensity of Feral Roots reflects a certain unrest at the heart of the album.
"With its nuanced explorations of both the wild and domestic struggles of love and truth, Feral Roots ultimately argues for pushing beyond pure survival instincts and striving for something more exalted: to reclaim a long diluted genre through a galvanizing return to form."
