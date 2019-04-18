|
The Hollywood Vampires Announce Album And Stream New Song
Rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires are streaming a brand new song called "Who's Laughing Now" to celebrate the announcement of their sophomore album.
The band, featuring shockrock legend Alice Cooper, Aerosmith icon Joe Perry, and actor Johnny Depp, will be releasing their new album "Rise" on June 21st. Listen to the new song here.
The new record will feature mostly original songs this time, but will continue the tradition of covers of tracks from artists who were taken from us too early with three of such songs.
Those tributes will be David Bowie's "Heroes," performed by Depp, the Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died" and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory," sung by Perry.
Alice had this to say, "Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I've ever been a part of. I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album.
"Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy, and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn't try to change any songs to be more 'Alice-like.' Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool. I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires' sound really is, whereas with the first album, we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock 'n' roll brothers."
"There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I've been part of. I can't wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans."
See the tracklisting and some upcoming live dates below:
Tracklisting:
