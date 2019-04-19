Bad Books Announce First Tour In Six Years

Bad Books have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for their first U.S. tour in six years, following their surprise comeback at the SXSW festival .

The band will first play the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on May 4th and will head out on the tour on June 19th in Chicago, IL and will wrap things up on August 23rd in Austin.

The rebooted lineup of the band features core members Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra fame, along with Kevin Devine.

The group has shared a live video for the song "Forest Whitaker," from their The Line Hotel performance during SXSW festival last month. Watch it here and see their upcoming dates below:

Bad Books Tour Dates:

5/04 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

6/19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

6/20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

6/21 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

6/23 - College Park, MD - Milkboy

6/25 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

6/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

6/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

6/28 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

8/13 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

8/14 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

8/16 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

8/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

8/19 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic

8/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

8/22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

8/23 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn





