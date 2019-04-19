Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming a video preview of a 50th anniversary exhibition coming to their UK hometown of Birmingham this summer. "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will be hosted at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery between June 22 - September 18.

Presented by Home Of Metal - a local organization that celebrates music from Birmingham and the Black Country - the exhibition aims to explore how the music of four working-class lads captured the hearts and minds of fans globally while paying homage to the fan's devotion and documenting that fifty-year relationship.

"I don't get the chance to go and see Birmingham very often," says Ozzy Osbourne, "but I've never tried to hide my accent and I've never denied that I'm from Birmingham. I'm absolutely so proud with what I've done with my life - it's unbelievable. Just hold on to your dreams, because you know what? Every once in a while they come true."

"I've always maintained that Sabbath fans are the most loyal and honest and most independently minded of all," adds Geezer Butler. "I thank each and every one of them for their incredible support over the years."

Memorabilia, collections and personal stories will demonstrate the extraordinary scale and diversity of Black Sabbath's international fan-base together with a vast photography collection of over 3,000 portraits of fans from all corners of the globe. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





