The Cranberries Streaming 'In The End'

The Cranberries have released a stream of their new song "In The End", which is the title cut to the group's forthcoming final album that is hitting stores on April 26th.

The track was the last song that the group recorded for the album that they group is releasing in tribute to their late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan. Listen to the song here.

Fergal Lawler had this to say, "What a way to finish the record. To have "In The End" as the last song is just perfect. Lyrically it is self-explanatory," adds Noel Hogan. "It speaks for itself, it just is a lovely feeling and it's a gorgeous song"





