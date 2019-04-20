News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'

04-20-2019
Pixies

The Pixies landmark sophomore album "Doolittle" has earned platinum status as it celebrates its 30th anniversary and the band plan a limited edition reissue.

While the album turned 30th on April 18th, fans will have to wait a little while longer for the special reissue. The band has teamed up with their hometown record store chain Newbury Comics to issue a limited-edition exclusive vinyl pressing of the album on July 12th.

The LP will be sold in three vinyl configurations (pinwheel, splatter and swirl) with only 1000 copies of each designed being pressed and will be sold online and instore by Newbury Comics. Preorder it here.

Black Francis reflected about the record in an interview with Rolling Stone. He said, "For people who wanted raw and primal, it fit the bill. And for people who wanted it to be sonically full and not haphazard sounding but sounding like it had real vision, it satisfied those people.

"So it was twice as many people. Before we recorded with Gil Norton, we made a little demo and I remember lying on Joey Santiago's living room floor in his apartment, going, 'Wow, we really did something special.' And we hadn't even made the record yet."


Related Stories


Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano

The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates

Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review

More Pixies News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics- Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments- Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary- more

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album- Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series- Fleetwood Mac Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates Rush - more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour- Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming- Def Leppard- Megadeth- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'

Halcyon Way Release 'The Church Of Me' Video

Grateful Dead Origins Deluxe Edition To Feature Unreleased Music

Kiefer Sutherland To Play Grand Ole Opry And CMA Fest

The Only Ones' Peter Perrett Releases 'Once Is Enough' Video

Singled Out: Tony Campanella's Taking It To The Street

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments

Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years

Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition

The Cranberries Streaming 'In The End'

Ex-Dance Gavin Dance Frontman Kurt Travis Streams New Song

The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Bad Books Announce First Tour In Six Years

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.