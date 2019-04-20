Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'

The Pixies landmark sophomore album "Doolittle" has earned platinum status as it celebrates its 30th anniversary and the band plan a limited edition reissue.

While the album turned 30th on April 18th, fans will have to wait a little while longer for the special reissue. The band has teamed up with their hometown record store chain Newbury Comics to issue a limited-edition exclusive vinyl pressing of the album on July 12th.

The LP will be sold in three vinyl configurations (pinwheel, splatter and swirl) with only 1000 copies of each designed being pressed and will be sold online and instore by Newbury Comics. Preorder it here.

Black Francis reflected about the record in an interview with Rolling Stone. He said, "For people who wanted raw and primal, it fit the bill. And for people who wanted it to be sonically full and not haphazard sounding but sounding like it had real vision, it satisfied those people.

"So it was twice as many people. Before we recorded with Gil Norton, we made a little demo and I remember lying on Joey Santiago's living room floor in his apartment, going, 'Wow, we really did something special.' And we hadn't even made the record yet."





Related Stories

Weezer And Pixies Teaming Up For Coheadlining Tour

Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano

The Pixies To Rock Late Night TV This Friday

Pixies Expand North American 'Head Carrier' Tour

Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates

Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review

More Pixies News

Share this article



