Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

04-21-2019
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi took to social media to share a photo of himself with legendary Queen guitarist Brian May and declaring that he's found about 500 riffs.

The photo shows the two music icons sitting with May holding a music player. Iommi captioned the image "Hard at work! In search of riffs - and finding about 500!"

The news comes as Iommi continues work on a remix of the 1995 Black Sabbath album "Forbidden." He had this to say, "Mike Exeter and myself are remixing the Forbidden record at the moment. And that's been interesting to, pulling that apart and at least trying to get some better sounds on it as it should be.

"I know Cozy (Powell) was never happy with his drum sound. None of us were really happy with the sound of that album. So hopefully now it will be sounding better."


