Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

04-23-2019
Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford shared the exciting news that despite having retired from touring with the group, Glenn Tipton has begun work on the band's next studio album.

Tipton revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and retired from the road in February of last year. The band recruited producer Andy Sneap to step in to join them on the road in support of their latest album "Firepower".

Halford was asked during an interview with Do You Know Jack? if fans can expect a new album soon and he replied, "Absolutely. In fact, Glenn's back in the U.K. now making riffs and going through... We have massive archives of riffs.

It never stops. That's the joy of Priest in terms of creativity - we never seem to slow down. And when you get a successful record like 'Firepower', that motivates you even further. Any band will tell you that. You feed off the energy of what your fans are giving you. You wanna see your fans again and you wanna bring your fans something different next time.

"So that means making another metal song, which, amplify that by 10 ideas, and you've got another album. So that's the plan. There will be another album from Priest in the very near future."


