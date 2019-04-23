News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

04-23-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd have been named as the headliners of the inaugural EXIT 111 Festival this Rocktober in in Manchester, TN.

The three day festival is scheduled to take place at the Great Stage Park on October 11th, 12th and 13th and will include a star heavy lineup including the final Tennessee show for thrash legends Slayer, ZZ Top, Ghost and more.

Additional artists include: Deftones, Coheed & Cambria, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Seether, Alter Bridge, Gojira, Cheap Trick, Blackberry Smoke, Black Label Society, Ministry, Skillet, Nothing More, Sleeping With Sirens, Of Mice and Men, Thrice, White Chapel, Power Trip, Black Stone Cherry, Fever 333, Graveyard, The Cadillac Three, 10 Years, From Ashes to New, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, New Years Day, Alien Weaponry, Bishop Gunn, Dead Sara, Plague Vendor, Dirty Honey, Tetrarch, Watermox, Kyle Shutt, and O'Brother.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced

Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.