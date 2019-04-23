Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynyrd have been named as the headliners of the inaugural EXIT 111 Festival this Rocktober in in Manchester, TN.

The three day festival is scheduled to take place at the Great Stage Park on October 11th, 12th and 13th and will include a star heavy lineup including the final Tennessee show for thrash legends Slayer, ZZ Top, Ghost and more.

Additional artists include: Deftones, Coheed & Cambria, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Seether, Alter Bridge, Gojira, Cheap Trick, Blackberry Smoke, Black Label Society, Ministry, Skillet, Nothing More, Sleeping With Sirens, Of Mice and Men, Thrice, White Chapel, Power Trip, Black Stone Cherry, Fever 333, Graveyard, The Cadillac Three, 10 Years, From Ashes to New, Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, New Years Day, Alien Weaponry, Bishop Gunn, Dead Sara, Plague Vendor, Dirty Honey, Tetrarch, Watermox, Kyle Shutt, and O'Brother.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Guns N' Roses Plan Fall Tour Dates and New Album Work

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



