News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

04-25-2019
Exmortus

Exmortus have added a string of North American headline dates that will be following their current trek with Venom Inc. and Homewrecker.

Conan had the following to say, "After touring with Venom Inc. and Homewrecker we're stoked to continue our trek across the US with some headlining shows home.

"Then later in the month we have some shows up and down the west coast around our appearance at Modified Ghost fest in Vancouver, including some with good friends and fellow shredders in Silver Talon and Cultural Warfare. See you on the road!"

EXMORTUS live on the North America Spring 2019 Tour:
5/06 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle
5/08 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street Collective
5/09 Odessa, TX The Club
5/10 El Paso, TX Rockhouse Bar & Grill
5/11 Mesa, AZ Club Red
5/23 Oakland, CA Oakland Metro+
5/24 Eugene, OR Old Nick's Pub*
5/25 Bend, OR The Third Street Pub*
5/26 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theater
5/27 Seattle, WA Club Sur*
5/28 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom*
5/29 Fresno, CA Strummer's+
*with Silver Talon
+with Cultural Warfare


Related Stories


Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

More Exmortus News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

Downchild To Rock With Blues Brothers' Dan Aykroyd

Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Visionatica Release The Pharaoh Video

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Valentine

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.