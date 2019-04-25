Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

Exmortus have added a string of North American headline dates that will be following their current trek with Venom Inc. and Homewrecker.

Conan had the following to say, "After touring with Venom Inc. and Homewrecker we're stoked to continue our trek across the US with some headlining shows home.

"Then later in the month we have some shows up and down the west coast around our appearance at Modified Ghost fest in Vancouver, including some with good friends and fellow shredders in Silver Talon and Cultural Warfare. See you on the road!"

EXMORTUS live on the North America Spring 2019 Tour:

5/06 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle

5/08 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street Collective

5/09 Odessa, TX The Club

5/10 El Paso, TX Rockhouse Bar & Grill

5/11 Mesa, AZ Club Red

5/23 Oakland, CA Oakland Metro+

5/24 Eugene, OR Old Nick's Pub*

5/25 Bend, OR The Third Street Pub*

5/26 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theater

5/27 Seattle, WA Club Sur*

5/28 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom*

5/29 Fresno, CA Strummer's+

*with Silver Talon

+with Cultural Warfare





