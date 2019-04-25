|
Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates
04-25-2019
Exmortus have added a string of North American headline dates that will be following their current trek with Venom Inc. and Homewrecker.
Conan had the following to say, "After touring with Venom Inc. and Homewrecker we're stoked to continue our trek across the US with some headlining shows home.
"Then later in the month we have some shows up and down the west coast around our appearance at Modified Ghost fest in Vancouver, including some with good friends and fellow shredders in Silver Talon and Cultural Warfare. See you on the road!"
EXMORTUS live on the North America Spring 2019 Tour:
