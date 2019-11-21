.

Exmortus Total Tour Van And Trailer In Accident

K. Wiggins | 11-21-2019

Exmortus

Exmortus have launched a crowd funding campaign after their touring van and trailer were destroyed in a road accident on their current tour with Death Angel and Hellfire.

The band shared that no one was injured in the crash, but they lost the vehicle. They wrote, "While on tour on our way to Edmonton, Alberta from Vancouver, BC, Canada we lost control on black ice and crashed into and slid on the shoulder rail next to a ditch.

Thankfully, no one is hurt but the van and trailer are ruined. The tour with Death Angel and Hellfire just started and we really don't wanna miss the rest of the dates.

"So, we would like to raise money for a new ride and trailer ASAP so that we may finish the tour. Please donate what you can! Anything helps! Every dollar counts!" Visit the crowd funding page here.


