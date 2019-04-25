Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

(hennemusic) Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made his first public appearance last week in New York City following recent heart surgery, according to various reports.

TMZ reports the rocker was spotted attending an April 18 premiere performance of "Porte Rouge" at the city's Lincoln Center, a ballet choreographed by his 32-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick that includes Rolling Stones classics like "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the frontman remained backstage for the duration of the evening, telling an event insider that he wanted to avoid crowds because he "didn't quite look like Mick Jagger."

Backstage sources report Jagger was dressed in black jeans, a black jacket and sneakers, holding Hamrick's hand and congratulating the dancers

The singer did greet the audience over loudspeakers, saying, "Mick Jagger here. Hope you enjoy this wonderful new ballet and the music."

The 75-year-old rocker recently underwent a procedure to replace a valve in his heart; the health issue led to the postponement of the band's 2019 No Filter tour of North America, which was set to begin last weekend in Miami Gardens, FL. Read more and see photo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gives Update Following Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Babylon Concert Package

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Recovering From Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Rolling Stones Announce 'Honk' Collection

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Rolling Stones Recruit Zac Brown Band For Stadium Show

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



