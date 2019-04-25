Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Skillet and Sevendust have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour of the U.S. this summer that will feature support from Pop Evil and Devour The Day.

The Victorious War tour will be kicking off on August 11th in Memphis, TN at the Minglewood Hall and will be wrapping up on September 6th in Houston, TX at the Warehouse Live Ballroom.

Skillet's John Cooper had this to say, "We're thrilled to be touring with Sevendust. The lineup is incredible and I think the fans will be very happy. We can't wait to play our new songs on the tour and connect with the Panheads out on the road."

Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon added, "We are looking so forward to touring with Skillet. What an amazing band - these shows are going to be amazing. We can't wait to share the stages with them." See the dates below:

08/11 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

08/13 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

08/14 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

08/16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

08/17 - Indianapolis, IN - The Lawn

08/18 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

08/20 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

08/21 - Springfield, MO - Complex

08/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

08/25 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center*

08/27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

08/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

08/30 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

08/31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

09/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

09/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

09/04 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

09/06 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom

* No Pop Evil





Related Stories

Skillet's John Cooper Takes Part In Marvel's Playback

More Skillet News

Share this article



