Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced
04-25-2019
Skillet and Sevendust have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour of the U.S. this summer that will feature support from Pop Evil and Devour The Day.
The Victorious War tour will be kicking off on August 11th in Memphis, TN at the Minglewood Hall and will be wrapping up on September 6th in Houston, TX at the Warehouse Live Ballroom.
Skillet's John Cooper had this to say, "We're thrilled to be touring with Sevendust. The lineup is incredible and I think the fans will be very happy. We can't wait to play our new songs on the tour and connect with the Panheads out on the road."
Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon added, "We are looking so forward to touring with Skillet. What an amazing band - these shows are going to be amazing. We can't wait to share the stages with them." See the dates below:
08/11 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
