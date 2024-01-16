Saint Asonia Recruit Skillet's John Cooper For New Version Of 'Wolf'

(Freeman) Saint Asonia - comprised of heavy hitters Adam Gontier (former Three Days Grace frontman) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist/founding member), along with Cole Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) - have shared the official video for the new version of their song "Wolf." This version features guest vocals from Skillet's John Cooper; the original appears on the 'Introvert/Extrovert' album.
"The video for 'Wolf' was shot live on November 22 in Salem, Virginia," says Adam Gontier. "It was filmed and directed by Justin Reich, who directed both the' Above It All' and 'Devastate' videos, and has done a lot of photography for the band, as well."
He continues, "It was a really special night. We had John Cooper get up and perform 'Wolf' with us for the shoot, which we hadn't done on the tour up to that point. And let me tell you, John is a pro. He brought such a high level of intensity to the stage that night. We all just fed off each other's energy, and you can definitely see and feel that in this video."
