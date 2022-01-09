Skillet Streaming 'Dominion' Title Track

Dominion Album Cover Art

Skillet have released have shared an online stream of their brand new song "Dominion," which is the title track for their forthcoming album that is set to be released this Friday, January 14th.

Frontman John Cooper had this to say about the song, "'Dominion' is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear - to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe.

"In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear.

"I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off." Stream the song and see the album's tracklisting below:

"Dominion" Tracklist

01. Surviving The Game02. Standing In The Storm03. Dominion04. Valley Of Death05. Beyond Incredible06. Destiny07. Refuge08. Shout Your Freedom09. Destroyer10. Forever Or The End11. Ignite12. White Horse

"Dominion" Song Stream

Related Stories

Skillet Launching Drive-In Theater Tour

Lacey Sturm Streams New Song Penned With Skillet Stars

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Pete RG, Skillet)

Skillet, From Ashes To New and Ledger To Tour America

News > Skillet