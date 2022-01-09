.

Skillet Streaming 'Dominion' Title Track

Keavin Wiggins | 01-09-2022

Skillet Dominion Album Cover Art
Dominion Album Cover Art

Skillet have released have shared an online stream of their brand new song "Dominion," which is the title track for their forthcoming album that is set to be released this Friday, January 14th.

Frontman John Cooper had this to say about the song, "'Dominion' is about the celebration of freedom, a liberation from fear - to be who we want to be, say what we want to say, believe what we want to believe.

"In some ways, it's a reminder of the God-given rights that we were born with. It's time to regain some sort of control over our lives and not be a slave to fear.

"I hope this record is going to make people feel empowered, inspired, uplifted and want to rock their faces off." Stream the song and see the album's tracklisting below:

"Dominion" Tracklist


01. Surviving The Game
02. Standing In The Storm
03. Dominion
04. Valley Of Death
05. Beyond Incredible
06. Destiny
07. Refuge
08. Shout Your Freedom
09. Destroyer
10. Forever Or The End
11. Ignite
12. White Horse

"Dominion" Song Stream

