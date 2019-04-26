News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Recently Jammed With Mike Portnoy

04-26-2019
Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess revealed that he recently got together with former drummer Mike Portnoy to jam and he said that they discussed the idea of a Liquid Tension Experiment reunion.

Metal Wani caught up with Rudess to discuss his new solo album 'Wired For Madness' and during the chat they discuss the likelihood of Liquid Tension Experiment returning.

Jordan answered, "I recently had a little musical experience with my old friend Mike Portnoy and we were talking about it. I hadn't played with him in like, nine years I think. So it was kind of fun getting together and banging out one of the old pieces. I've always gotten along with Mike, really. I mean there was definitely that period of time when it was a little bit rough for everybody just 'cause it was, you know, what was going on.

"But we were talking about that, it'd be something really fun to do. I would love that. It's a matter of scheduling. Everybody's really busy. I mean Mike himself has, how many bands? I've lost count of things he's balancing. And we're so busy, and I'm so busy in our world. I mean there are so many things we want to do. But to get the point, I think that it's gonna happen, but we don't have it in the schedule yet. We just need to figure when the best time to do this really would be and then make it happen."


Related Stories


Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Recently Jammed With Mike Portnoy

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Song

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces KeyFest Event

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

More Jordan Rudess News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show

Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

Vinnie Vincent Did Cancel Comeback Shows Says Appice

Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Releases New Music Video

Motley Crue Bring The Dirt To New Generation

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Recently Jammed With Mike Portnoy

Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video

New Years Day Announce North American Headline Tour

Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.