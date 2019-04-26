Motley Crue Bring The Dirt To New Generation

(hennemusic) The success of the Motley Crue Netflix biopic, "The Dirt", is helping introduce the band to a new generation of fans, according to new sales and streaming numbers revealed by the group.

According to data since the project - and its companion soundtrack album - were released on March 22, the age of fans streaming the band's music includes a much younger demographic: over the last 28 day, 64% of Spotify streamers were between 18 and 34 years.

The soundtrack earned Motley Crue their first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade when it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200, helped by the success of the lead track, "The Dirt (Est 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", which was added to MTV channels around the world and has almost 6 million views on YouTube to date.

"We knew the Motley Crue fans, who had made 'The Dirt' book a New York Times Bestseller, would be keen to see the movie after hearing it was coming for the past 15 years," says drummer Tommy Lee, "but we weren't expecting the new younger audience reaction to the movie and the music."

Motley Crue has also experienced rapid growth with Google search increasing 4300% and sales up 2000%, with albums including "The Dirt" Soundtrack, 1989's "Dr. Feelgood", 1981's "Too Fast For Love", and 1998's "Greatest Hits" charting on iTunes since the release of the film. Read more here.

