Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced that will release the second of four career-spanning box sets on June 21st.Following the series' launch in 2018, "Volume Two" will be available as both a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box and a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all the recordings from the band in the 1990's with their original packaging.

The box features 1992's "Adrenalize", 1993's "Retro Active" compilation, 1996's "Slang" - the band's first full album with guitarist Vivian Campbell, the vinyl debut of 1999's "Euphoria", and "Rarities Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", both specially compiled by Joe Elliott containing more rare B-sides and live recordings from the era.

In addition to the extensive audio package, "Volume Two" also contains a 40-page hardbound book packed with rare photos by Ross Halfin and introductions written by the entire band. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Def Leppard Rock Hall Induction TV Special Preview Released

Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott

Def Leppard's Rock Hall Jam Videos Go Online

Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions

Def Leppard Star Values Fans Opinion Of Rock Hall and Grammys

Def Leppard's Good Morning America Appearance Goes Online

Def Leppard Cover David Bowie Classic For Special Performance

Def Leppard Star Unplugs For Classic Hit Performance

More Def Leppard News

Share this article



