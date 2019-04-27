News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release

04-27-2019
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard have announced that will release the second of four career-spanning box sets on June 21st.Following the series' launch in 2018, "Volume Two" will be available as both a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box and a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all the recordings from the band in the 1990's with their original packaging.

The box features 1992's "Adrenalize", 1993's "Retro Active" compilation, 1996's "Slang" - the band's first full album with guitarist Vivian Campbell, the vinyl debut of 1999's "Euphoria", and "Rarities Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", both specially compiled by Joe Elliott containing more rare B-sides and live recordings from the era.

In addition to the extensive audio package, "Volume Two" also contains a 40-page hardbound book packed with rare photos by Ross Halfin and introductions written by the entire band. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


