Axel Rudi Pell Releases 'Only The Strong Will Survive' Video

Veteran rockers Axel Rudi Pell has released a music video for his new single "Only The Strong Will Survive (live)". The track comes from the forthcoming live album "XXX Anniversary Live", which will be hitting stores on June 7th.

Axel had the following to say about the new single, 'Only The Strong Will Survive' was recorded live in Langen, Germany last year during our 'Knights Call' Tour with the quiet guitar opening part coming from our show in Memmingen.

"Originally from the 'Kings & Queens' album, we played that track live for the very first time last year and we really had fun doing that!" Watch the video here.





