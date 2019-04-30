|
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates
04-30-2019
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed rescheduled dates for the UK and Europe legs of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek after being forced to postpone dates due to illness and injury.
The Black Sabbath legend pushed back the dates after he was hospitalized in January due to a battle with pneumonia and then suffered a fall once he returned home which dislodged metal rods he had put in his body after a major ATV accident in 2003.
Ozzy had previously announced the rescheduled North American dates and now has mapped out the initial European dates for early next year that will be kicking in Nottingham on January 31st of next year.
He had this to say, "I'm really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can't wait to see you all next year."
Initial European dates:
Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy
Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee
Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed
Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour
Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Assaulted In Random Attack
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury
Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album
Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman 3D Vinyl Announced