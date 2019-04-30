Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed rescheduled dates for the UK and Europe legs of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek after being forced to postpone dates due to illness and injury.

The Black Sabbath legend pushed back the dates after he was hospitalized in January due to a battle with pneumonia and then suffered a fall once he returned home which dislodged metal rods he had put in his body after a major ATV accident in 2003.

Ozzy had previously announced the rescheduled North American dates and now has mapped out the initial European dates for early next year that will be kicking in Nottingham on January 31st of next year.

He had this to say, "I'm really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can't wait to see you all next year."

Initial European dates:

Fri - 1/31 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Sun - 2/2 - Dublin, IE - Arena

Wed - 2/5 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

Fri - 2/7 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

Mon - 2/10 - London, UK - 02 Arena

Wed - 2/12 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

Fri - 2/14 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

Mon - 2/17 - Dortmund, DE - Westfalenhalle new show

Thu - 2/20 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwell Arena

Sat - 2/22 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

Mon - 2/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed - 2/26 - Vienna, AT - Stadhalle new show

Sat - 2/29 - Prague, CZ - 02 Arena new show

Tue - 3/3 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena

Thu - 3/5 - Munich, DE - Olympianhalle

Sat - 3/7 - Mannheim, DE - SAP Arena New show--city and venue change from Frankfurt, Festhalle--tickets no longer valid.

Tue - 3/10 - Bologna, ITL - Unpol Arena

Fri - 3/13 - Madrid, ES - Wiznik Arena New show--city and venue change from Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi--tickets no longer valid.

Mon - 3/16 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion





