News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

04-30-2019
Geddy Lee

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The two-week series will hit ten markets across the country when it starts in Victoria, BC on May 22. One special stop along the way will be in Calgary where Lee will open "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Bass" exhibition at Studio Bell at The National Music Centre (NMC), highlighting a selection of his rare and iconic bass guitars.

Following "Geddy Lee's Big Book Of Bass" exhibit at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Studio Bell is hosting the first Canadian exhibit of the artist's bass guitars, with 26 instruments curated by Lee himself. See the dates and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction 2017 In Review

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group

Yes Rock Hall Jam With Geddy Lee Video Released

More Geddy Lee News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

Aerosmith Star Misses Another Residency Show Due To Injury- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover- Rammstein- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'- Def Leppard Announce Next Box Set Series Release- Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'- more

Aerosmith Reveal Why Joey Kramer Missed Show- Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'- Vinnie Vincent- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Steely Dan Add Residency To Fall US Tour

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Tour Of Japan

Soto Streaming New Song 'Origami'

Toto Announce North American Tour Leg

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'Boogiewoman'

Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Lineup Expanded

Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Getting Special Reissue

Mumford & Sons Go Behind The Scenes Of Intimate Tour With Documentary

Yoshiki's Songs Of Tokyo Performances Go Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.