Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass."

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The two-week series will hit ten markets across the country when it starts in Victoria, BC on May 22. One special stop along the way will be in Calgary where Lee will open "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Bass" exhibition at Studio Bell at The National Music Centre (NMC), highlighting a selection of his rare and iconic bass guitars.

Following "Geddy Lee's Big Book Of Bass" exhibit at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Studio Bell is hosting the first Canadian exhibit of the artist's bass guitars, with 26 instruments curated by Lee himself. See the dates and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





