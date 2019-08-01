Metallica To Bring S&M2 Concerts To Movie Theaters

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced plans to screen footage from their upcoming pair of concerts with the San Francisco Symphony in theaters this fall.

Billed as S&M2 (Symphony and Metallica 2) in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M", the series will mark the inaugural event at the city's new arena and new home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

"As many of you know, we were blown away by the response to S&M² when we announced the first - and then second - show this past spring," says the band. "For those of you who can't attend either of the gigs in the Bay Area, we still want to share this unique performance with you.

"On October 9th, we are psyched to be bringing you S&M2, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original S&M concerts, album, and film that also commemorates the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to San Francisco's waterfront. This one-night-only event will be shown in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world!

"Recorded live on September 6th & 8th, S&M2 will see us joining forces once again with the San Francisco Symphony, lead in part by legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas as he kicks off his final season. We'll be performing several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then.

"Movie theaters are still being confirmed and tickets will go on sale August 7th, so visit metallica.film to sign up for alerts, including more ticket on-sale details, and stay up to date on all the latest information about this one-night-only film event!" Read more here.

