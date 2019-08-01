Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith says that the opportunity to break away from recording their last album and for the band to play with Iron Maiden changed their perspective on the record.

The band released "Attention Attention" last spring. Smith recently sat down with Detroit radio station WRIF and during the chat he shared, "For the longest time, while we were in the studio, we didn't add shows, we wouldn't play shows for that year. Nothing. Zero.

"And then back in 2017, the interesting thing that happened was at the beginning of that year, when we started the writing process for the album, we got an opportunity to go Europe and the U.K. and we did 45 dates with Iron Maiden. So that's just something you don't ignore and you just go and do it.

"And what happened was it was so awesome, because it actually gave us such a perspective on the album, 'cause you weren't in the studio 24-7, we were able to leave, get a little bit of a perspective and come back. And you're kind of infused with new energy and more creativity.

"But when it comes to the writing process, there does need to be a moment where I know I have a bit of structure in there, because, for me, I have to stay focused on what I'm doing. But I think even when we go into the writing process for the next record, we'll do some touring in between it. I think it's good for perspective."

Brent was also asked if the writing has begun for the next album and he responded, "Some. There's a ton of stuff going on. It's interesting, man, 'cause we're booked all the way through December 21 of this year. We finish at the O2 Arena in London. We're already into - no B.S., man - we're already into August of 2020."





