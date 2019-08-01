.

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

08-01-2019
The Hollywood Vampires

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires performed the David Bowie classic, "Heroes", on the July 30 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Recently issued as the latest single from the band's second album, "Rise", the group recorded the track last year at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany - the same place where Bowie wrote the original in 1977.

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes new original songs from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp, and select covers, including tracks by The Jim Carroll Band and Johnny Thunders.

Conceived by Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name - co-founded by the rocker - that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles from 1972 and included the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz. Watch the TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


