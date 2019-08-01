Tool's Maynard James Keenan Relieved New Album Is Coming

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan shared his relief that the band's first new studio album in over 13 years will finally being released at the end of the month.

Earlier this week, the band announced their fifth record will be entitled "Fear Inoculum" and will hit stores on August 30th. Maynard appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that same day and shared his thoughts on the long-awaited album finally being released.

He said, "F***, what a weight lifted off my chest. It took a lot of work. The four of us are a lot of f***ing work just to get anywhere. Oh my God, everything's a f***ing committee meeting and always gets shot down."

Maynard was asked what took so long and he responded, "Success. When you get successful, you think you're right about everything. You're pretty sure as that individual, 'I am right and you are wrong.' I'm successful and we're successful because of me, not because of you.'

He then clarified, "It's not that bad with us... There's a dynamic of, 'I want this and I've always gotten my way and that's why we're successful, because I don't compromise.'"





