Iggy Pop Streaming New Song 'James Bond'

Iggy Pop has revealed an online stream of a brand new track called "James Bond". The song comes from his forthcoming album "Free", which will be hitting stores on September 6th.

Pop had the following to say about the song, "I don't know what she's up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she's taking over. Well, why not? I'll try anything once.

"I've never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith's reading is so loaded, and Leron's production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy." Listen to it here.





