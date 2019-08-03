.

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

08-03-2019
Korn

Korn have released a new track called "Cold" and visualizer video for the song, which comes from their forthcoming album "The Nothing" (Out September 13th).

The video was directed and animated by Nicolas Fong and can be streamed here. Frontman Jonathan Davis had this to say about the title of album, "Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force.

"Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives.

"It's not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this 'presence' that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.

"It's the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence.

"There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it's the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to.....THE NOTHING."


Related Stories


Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Jonathan Davis Reveals Inspiration For Korn's 'The Nothing'

Korn Stream New Song And Announce 'The Nothing' Album

Alice In Chains Preview North American Tour With Korn

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot and Korn Planning Summer Tours

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

More Korn News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Tool Catalog Finally Goes Digital, Make Strong iTunes Debut- Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight- Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind- Korn- Aerosmith- more


Reviews
Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live 2019

Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Tool Catalog Finally Goes Digital, Make Strong iTunes Debut

Mercyful Fate Member Missing Reunion Over Cancer Fight

Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind

Aerosmith Look Ahead To 50th Anniversary in 2020

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam

Korn Release New Track 'Cold' With Animated Video

Lou DiBello Delivers American Hard Rock

Singled Out: I Ya Toyah's Puppet



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.