Korn Launching Interactive Pop-Up Museum For 30th Anniversary

Korn have announced that their special sold-out 30th anniversary celebrations in Los Angeles, CA this weekend will also include an interactive pop-up museum, in addition to the big show at the BMO Stadium.
They shared, "Los Angeles, we're kicking off our anniversary weekend with an interactive pop-up museum this Friday and Saturday. Immerse yourself in 30 years of KoRn history featuring never-before-seen memorabilia, photo activations, videos, and live tattoos. Fans will have first access to our next adidas Originals drop, KoRn 30 merch, and our first collab with THE SKATEROOM. We'll also be serving Korn Koffee drinks and food from Dave's Hot Chicken alongside our new Here To Slay hot sauce. Oct 4 & 5 | 10AM - 6PM | 1319 W 11th St. Los Angeles, CA 90015."
As we previously reported Korn will take the stage at the 22,000 seat BMO Stadium for the special anniversary show that will also feature performances from Evanescence, Gojira, Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox, and Vended.
Frontman Jonathan Davis had this to say with the original announcement, "Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.
"It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I'm really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."
