Why Slipknot Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot are gearing up to release their new album "We Are Not Your Kind" this coming Friday, August 9th, and frontman Corey Taylor recently explained the inspiration and meaning behind the title of the record.

"'We Are Not Your Kind' is me kind of putting my foot down as far as the divisiveness, not only just the culture right now, but the world at large," Corey explained during an interview on Full Metal Jackie's radio show.

"Everyone is so at odds with each other. Everyone is so quick to look at each other as an enemy without trying to find common ground. For our kids, for our fans, that can really be a stressful, daunting, dangerous time.

"It's very dangerous for people to be different these days. I will not have it. I grew up different. I know the pain of having to deal with being treated differently, and for me, it's one of those rare cases where I actually use my position in life to make a stand and say, 'Guess what? It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, what you look like, what color your skin is, who you love, what you believe, we are a family because of this love for music that we have.'

"And 'We Are Not Your Kind' represents that gathering of people together and then turning our backs towards the rest of the world and saying, 'We're not going to let your illness, your hate, permeate us. We are not your kind. You will never be ours.'"





