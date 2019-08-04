.

Poison's Bret Michaels' Father Passes Away

08-04-2019
Poison

Poison frontman Bret Michaels broke the sad news to fans that his father, Wally Sychak, died on Sunday (August 4), following a heart attack earlier in the week.

Bret wrote the following on his official site, "This morning my Dad passed away. He was a great guy & loved by all. He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad.

"After being resuscitated five times the doctor said he has never seen anyone in my Dad's serious condition fight like he did. Dad you said be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart & soul hurts so bad at the moment...so bad. I miss you already, we all do.

"I love you always Dad & I will see you one day on the other side."


