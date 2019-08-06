Hammerfall Release Hellish 'Dominion' Video

Hammerfall have released a music video for the title track to their new studio album "Dominion", which was inspired by John Milton's epic poem "Paradise Lost".

Frontman Joacim Cans had this to say about the new video, "After the great success with the (We Make) Sweden Rock video, we needed to take the Dominion clip to a whole new level.

"Since it was impossible to take it higher - we decided to descend to Pandemonium, the Capital of Hell! With great CGI effects the storyline walks hand in hand with the lyrical theme and never before have we had so much fun recording a video."

Oscar Dronjak added this about the song, "The riff and the most part of the first half of the song was written and conceived on a family vacation in Florida. The rest was completed on tour with HammerFall, which is a first for me as a song writer; I've never written anything at all while on the road before.

"The massive guitars and the pounding drums gets us started, but it's really in the verses and choruses where the song really comes into bloom. You will not be able to get the chorus out of your head, and in this case it's a good thing" Watch the video here.





