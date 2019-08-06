Sebastian Bach 'Bitter' That Skid Row Won't Reunite

Sebastian Bach admits that he is bitter about the inability to put together a reunion with his former band Skid Row saying that talks with his former bandmates broke down.

Bach told Rolling Stone that he and Skid Row were "close to reuniting maybe two years ago, or a year ago or something like that, but then it didn't happen. The fact that it didn't happen obviously makes me somewhat bitter, because life is only getting shorter, as the song says."

Bassist Rachel Bolan was asked about that by the magazine and responded, "I wouldn't say 'came close. "We entertained the idea. Snake and I went as far as talking with agents and promoters about money.

"But we quickly learned after a few text conversations, why we fired him in the first place. Nothing is worth your happiness and peace of mind."





