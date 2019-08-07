Megadeth Add Lamb Of God To Megacruise
Megadeth have recruited Lamb Of God to join and complete the lineup for their inaugural Megacruise, which will sail aboard the Norwegian Jewel this fall.
The cruise will depart Los Angeles on October 13th and make two port stops in San Diego and Ensenada before wrapping up in the 18th. The pre-cruise event will feature rock legends UFO and Armored Saint at the Avalon Hollywood on October 12th.
Lamb Of God join the previously announced lineup of Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Queensrÿche, Suicidal Tendencies, DragonForce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Beasto Blanco, Toothgrinder, Metalachi and MecaniX.
