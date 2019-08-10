Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage

(hennemusic) Steven Tyler fell onstage during the finale of Aerosmith's August 8 concert at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD, and video of the incident has surfaced online.

The rocker was performing "Walk This Way" when he tripped and landed on the stage, and managed to continue the classic song without missing a beat while lying on his back.

The gig marked the opening night of a three-show run at the Maryland venue, as well as the first of nine US east coast events as part of the Boston band's Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas.

"National Harbor! What a Town, what a Mob, what a Show... SOLD OUT #DeucesAreWild East Coast Run!," said Aerosmith before opening night. "We'll be without our Aeroforce Brother Joey Kramer for this First Show... He Twisted his Ankle...Kicking our asses at rehearsal...But he'll be Back...Walking and Talking... And Crawling on his Belly like a Reptile... On Saturday Night!"

Following the Maryland series, Aerosmith will play two nights at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, and four at the MGM Springfield in Springfield, MA. here.

