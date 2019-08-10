Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video
Epica have released a lyric video for their track "Kingdom of Heaven". The song comes from their forthcoming reissue release "Design Your Universe Gold Edition", which will be released on October 4th.
The Gold edition will feature the album remixed and remastered along with bonus disc featuring new acoustic recordings. Watch the lyric video here.
Mark Jansen had this to say about the track, "'Kingdom of Heaven' is very dear to me. This song was dedicated to my grandmother after she passed away. The lyrics are dealing with near-death experiences and the bridge between spirituality and science.
"Up until today, it's the EPICA song I'm most proud of and even though we cannot perform it that often live due to its length, we will perform it soon during the 'Design Your Universe' 10th Anniversary shows. Enjoy this lyric video!" See the tracklisting below:
CD1: Album
01. Samadhi - prelude
02. Resign to Surrender - A New Age Dawns - pt IV
03. Unleashed
04. Martyr of the Free Word
05. Our Destiny
06. Kingdom of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - pt V
07. The Price of Freedom - interlude
08. Burn to a Cinder
09. Tides of Time
10. Deconstruct
11. Semblance of Liberty
12. White Waters
13. Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - pt VI
14. Incentive (bonus)
CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD:
01. Burn To A Cinder
02. Our Destiny
03. Unleashed
04. Martyr Of The Free Word
05. Design Your Universe
Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video
Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video
Epica vs. Attack On Titan Set For Wide Release This Summer
Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour
Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica
Epica Release 'Beyond The Matrix' Video