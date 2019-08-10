Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Epica have released a lyric video for their track "Kingdom of Heaven". The song comes from their forthcoming reissue release "Design Your Universe Gold Edition", which will be released on October 4th.

The Gold edition will feature the album remixed and remastered along with bonus disc featuring new acoustic recordings. Watch the lyric video here.

Mark Jansen had this to say about the track, "'Kingdom of Heaven' is very dear to me. This song was dedicated to my grandmother after she passed away. The lyrics are dealing with near-death experiences and the bridge between spirituality and science.

"Up until today, it's the EPICA song I'm most proud of and even though we cannot perform it that often live due to its length, we will perform it soon during the 'Design Your Universe' 10th Anniversary shows. Enjoy this lyric video!" See the tracklisting below:

CD1: Album

01. Samadhi - prelude

02. Resign to Surrender - A New Age Dawns - pt IV

03. Unleashed

04. Martyr of the Free Word

05. Our Destiny

06. Kingdom of Heaven - A New Age Dawns - pt V

07. The Price of Freedom - interlude

08. Burn to a Cinder

09. Tides of Time

10. Deconstruct

11. Semblance of Liberty

12. White Waters

13. Design Your Universe - A New Age Dawns - pt VI

14. Incentive (bonus)

CD2: The Acoustic Universe / Bonus CD:

01. Burn To A Cinder

02. Our Destiny

03. Unleashed

04. Martyr Of The Free Word

05. Design Your Universe





